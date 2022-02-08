Five more people admitted to ICU with COVID-19 as B.C. records 1,117 new cases

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday (Feb. 8)

B.C. reported 1,117 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

This comes after a weekend where 32 British Columbians died from the virus.

There are 986 people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, 146 of whom are in intensive care, up from 141 reported Monday.

Interior Health led the province with 376 new cases, followed by Northern Health with 192, Fraser Health with 189, Vancouver Coastal with 180 and 175 in Island Health. Five new cases were reported in people who live outside of Canada.

Access to testing remains limited in much of the province, so it is likely the numbers are higher than reported.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Rest Haven Lodge (Island Health). The outbreaks at Langley Memorial Hospital, Cascade Lodge (Fraser Health) and Beacon Hill Villa (Island Health) have been declared over.

Vaccination rates in B.C. remain high with 90.3 per cent of eligible people aged five and older receiving at least one dose of vaccine and 84.7 with their second dose. Half of eligible British Columbians have received a booster dose.

B.C. has signalled that some COVID-19 restrictions could be eased by Family Day.

