Fitness centre in Houston re-opened

The fitness centre can only be used by appointment due to the provincial public health order. (File photo/Houston Today)

The fitness centre at the Houston Leisure Facility has now been re-opened, though, with some new rules in place.

“After careful planning to comply with the most recent updates from the Provincial Health Order, our gym operations will be slightly different then the last time the facility was open,” a representative from the Leisure Centre said in a press release.

As part of the changes to operation, pre-bookings are now required for gym usage. Time slots are available for 45 minutes, and must be booked before midnight the night before. Bookings can be completed at the link supplied on the Houston Leisure Facility facebook page.

Booking times are available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and noon to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

In addition to the pre-bookings rule, the fitness centre now has a maximum occupancy or four people in order to maintain social distance while exercising. Masks are still required within the lobby and change rooms. Though they aren’t required in the gym, Leisure Facility staff recommends them.

Gym patrons are also being encouraged to arrive to the fitness centre dressed in their exercise attire in order to minimize the use of the change rooms.

Proof of vaccination is required for all gym users.