Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada closes recreational salmon fishing in the Skeena River watershed, including the Bulkley River. (Contributed Photo)

Recreational fishing for sockeye salmon in the Skeena River watershed temporarily closed

Effective July 11 recreational fishing will be banned until further notice

Recreational fishing for sockeye in the Skeena River watershed will be closed as of midnight, July 11, until further notice, declared Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

The temporary ban is in effect for Areas 4 and 5 — Babine Lake excluding side streams and waters within a 400-metre radius of the following streams: Morrison Creek, Six Mile Creek, Pierre Creek, Pendleton Creek, Hazelwood Creek, Twain Creek, Tachek Creek, Five Mile Creek, Four Mile Creek, Sockeye Creek, Big Loon Creek and Tsezakwa Creek.

Sockeye in the area are at the lower-end of the usual pre-season forecast range of abundance.

Escapement numbers – the number of salmon that are not harvested and spawn – are expected to be below the 800,000 threshold needed to continue recreational fishing in the area.

Anglers are advised to check DFO’s website for fishing closures and other recreational fishing information and call their 24-hour toll free Observe, Record, Report line at (800) 465-4336 to report any violations.

Recreational sockeye salmon fishing in the Skeena River watershed temporarily closed

