First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

A man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty)

Alberta is reporting its first case of a severe vaping-related lung illness.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, says the province is monitoring the situation and working with health officials across the country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada had asked provincial officials to report any probable and confirmed cases as part of a national investigation into the illnesses.

Alberta’s case is the 15th vaping-associated illness reported in the country.

Officials say in a news release that the patient has received treatment and is recovering at home. No further information was provided.

Officials are again warning that vaping is not without risks and long-term health impacts remain unknown.

The Alberta government has launched a review of its tobacco and smoking reduction act and is expected to provide a final report to the health minister in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Alberta government to review vaping rules as number of young users grows

The Canadian Press

