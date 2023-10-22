Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway in this March 31, 2023 file photo from DriveBC. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the Okanagan Connector beginning on Monday afternoon (Oct. 23). (DriveBC)

Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway in this March 31, 2023 file photo from DriveBC. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the Okanagan Connector beginning on Monday afternoon (Oct. 23). (DriveBC)

First snowfall of the season to hit parts of B.C.

Up to 10 centimetres expected along mountain passes, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued alerts for B.C.’s first real snowfall of the season.

The weather agency says flakes will begin falling Monday (Oct. 23) and are expected to be thickest along the Coquihalla Highway and Rogers Pass. Up to 10 centimetres will accumulate along those mountain highways, while fewer than 5 cm is forecast along other sections of the Okanagan Connector and Trans-Canada Highway.

In Revelstoke, Golden, and Tsar Creek, the snowfall will be accompanied with rain.

The flurries are expected to taper out throughout the day Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the snowfall is B.C.’s first of the season and is the result of a slow-moving arctic front moving in from the coast. The agency is warning people to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.

Winter tires are required on mountain passes, rural routes and in all of the Kootenays and North.

READ ALSO: Winter tires required by October 1

British ColumbiaEnvironment Canada weatherSnow

Previous story
‘No retribution’ says mom of teen fatally run over by vehicle in Kelowna

Just Posted

Ridley Island, just south of Prince Rupert, is set to see a massive industrial overhaul after the PRPA's awaited announcement on Oct. 19. (Photo: Supplied)
$750 million cargo logistics project announced for Prince Rupert port

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group

Sept. 23 Pie In The Face Fundraiser. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Pie in your face