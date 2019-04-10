First place for Bantam girls in Richmond

The North West District Bantam female team placed first in the Bantam C2 division at the Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Female Hockey tournament in Richmond on March 29-31. The team is comprised of girls from Houston, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Tumbler Ridge. The team had only two goals against them over the five games of the weekend, a strong result for a team that only formed this year. The team includes (back L-R) assistant coach Sophie Davis, Riley Emberley – Houston, Julia Lorette, Trinity Martens, Dakota Magnus, Amy Hanson, and head coach Kyle Magnus; (middle row L-R) Zoe Stephen, Camryn Ward, Jordyn Carter, Devyn Molloy, Maryn Sullivan – Houston , Jaylia Sanderson and Claire Sullivan – Houston; (front) Sierra Eagles. (Submitted photo). (L)