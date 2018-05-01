First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

The Trudeau government’s commitment to finding new ways to recognize and strengthen Indigenous rights in Canada is facing a major litmus test.

Indigenous leaders, chiefs and delegates gathered in Gatineau, Que., for the Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly are examining several pieces of federal legislation that deal with restoring and promoting Indigenous rights and language.

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde says chiefs and elders will be able to find out more details about the progress of the legislation, ask questions and provide input.

The key focus of the assembly will be the rights recognition and implementation framework, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February.

Bellegarde says he’s hopeful the new framework could be a turning point towards significant progress in recognition of Indigenous rights and title, and in fixing Canada’s laws, policies and practices.

But some chiefs in attendance are concerned that consultations on the bills are being rushed in order to get them passed before the 2019 election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?
Next story
Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Just Posted

Flood watch advisory issued for Houston area

Public requested to refrain from recreating near Buckley River

Houston Fire Department working harder

The Houston Volunteer Fire Department has seen a significant increase in the… Continue reading

Northern B.C. rail service is unreliable and inadequate, trade minister says

Bruce Ralston pushes federal minister of transport to ensure reliable supply of rail cars

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Snowy winter meant high costs: LDM

Rapid melting could cause floods

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

Most Read