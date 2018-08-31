First Nations chiefs hold B.C. premier accountable in Burns Lake

B.C. Premier John Horgan met with First Nations chiefs, local leaders and first responders at the Burns Lake Fire Camp Friday to discuss the wildfire situation in the Burns Lake area. (Laura Blackwell photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan met with First Nations chiefs, local leaders and first responders at the Burns Lake Fire Camp Friday to discuss the wildfire situation in the Burns Lake area.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween told him that First Nations have “pulled through to set the systems up that were not in place by the provincial government.”

Horgan responded by saying the province needs to deploy more resources to the area and have “people on the ground,” and that he will “do his best to make that happen.”

Former Lake Babine Nation Chief Wilf Adam told Horgan that better communication is needed.

“If we go to the regional district or town, they always say that we [First Nations] are a federal responsibility while things are burning,” said Adam. “All of that has to be dropped somehow to make sure that all of us work together, fighting this together.”

Horgan responded that it’s in “times of crisis that character shows through.”

“We need that leadership to be showing at levels of government as well,” said Horgan. “No more pointing [fingers saying] it’s your responsibility; I’m confident that they get that. I really am.”

Horgan added that his heart is with Burns Lake residents as the region goes through one of the most difficult wildfire seasons ever.

“I’m proud of the community, I’m proud of the leadership – Indigenous and non-Indigenous – pulling together to protect each other,” he said. “The provincial government will be here for the recovery.”

This was Horgan’s second attempt to visit Burns Lake this summer. He was expected to fly to Burns Lake on Aug. 21 to discuss the wildfire situation; however, due to smoke conditions, his plane was unable to land at Baker Airport.

