First Houston vaccinations take place

That’s Houston physician Dr. Stefanie Steel receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Jan. 19, 2021 from RN nurse manager Cindy Cockle. (Northern Health photo)

Approximately 50 vaccinations are taking place in Houston this week through the Northern Health Authority and First Nations Health Authority.

First Pfizer vaccines were administered yesterday as both authorities concentrate on a priority vaccination list.

Houston recipients include long-term care residents at the Houston Health Centre, assisted living residents at Cottonwood Manor and staff and physicians who work at both locations.

“Additional nurses, care aides and paramedics are also being immunized this week,” Northern Health official Eryn Collins said in a statement today.

“As more vaccines are approved by Health Canada and more supply is received, more groups and communities will receive COVID-19 vaccine.”

Collins said those receiving their first dose this week will be scheduled to receive their second dose within the recommended timeframe which, in B.C., is 35 days.

There’s no immediate indication of whether a temporary delay in the anticipated supply of the Pfizer vaccine will affect Houston residents who are to receive their second dose or their first one.

“More information on second doses and rollout of vaccine to other priority populations will be available as we learn more about shipment volumes and types of vaccine being received,” said Collins.

That temporary reduction in the amount of Pfizer vaccine coming to Canada from Europe did, however, result in the cancellation of a planned vaccination clinic this week in the Lakes District.

Eligible residents and health care professionals there had begun receiving first does last week.

“The postponement of some immunizations in the Lakes District is the result of the delays in shipment of Pfizer vaccine, and our need to prioritize immunization of residents and staff in long-term care facilities across the entire NH region for the month of January,” said Collins.

Pfizer announced the temporary delay in vaccine deliveries so that it can add capacity at its Belgian production facility.

– with files from Priyanka Ketkar