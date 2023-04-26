(L to R) Atlin and Tony came from Smithers with mom and dad and attended the Houston Plaza celebrations while on a playdate so Tonys dad could attend the Houston Job Fair as he worked for Canfor.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

First great year

Last week, Daven, Kayden, Karsen and Danica attended the Houston Plaza to share cupcakes supplied by Buy Low Foods for the one year anniversary of Houston Link To Learning taking over ownership. The doors were open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for patrons to have a cupcake and refreshments as well as mini golf or bowling for a toonie followed by a free movie and popcorn sponsored by the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

Girls in gym
Houston’s Hannah Robinson shines at provincial gymnastic competition

On April 19 the district began its annual Spring clean up. The core roads were getting a spray of water and are being swept of all the winter sand. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Sweeping away winter

Daycare kids
Friendship centre eyes Houston as daycare program home

The black square is the broken skylight that is now covered until new skylight arrives and is installed. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Youth injured after falling through mall skylight