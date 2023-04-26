First great year

Last week, Daven, Kayden, Karsen and Danica attended the Houston Plaza to share cupcakes supplied by Buy Low Foods for the one year anniversary of Houston Link To Learning taking over ownership. The doors were open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for patrons to have a cupcake and refreshments as well as mini golf or bowling for a toonie followed by a free movie and popcorn sponsored by the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
