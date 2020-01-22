First baby in Houston

Thanks to a proud aunt, Houston’s first baby of 2020 has been identified as Ela Maisie Rivera, born Jan. 2 at 5:41 p.m. Her proud parents are Stephanie and Hugo Rivera and she’s a brother to Lexton Rivera. Ela’s aunt contacted the Houston Today after reports that Navy Vandenbrink, born Jan. 3, was Houston’s first baby of 2020. The Houston Today apologizes for the confusion but congratulates both families on their beautiful baby girls. (Submitted photo)

