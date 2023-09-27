Tourist numbers held steady in Houston and area this summer despite fires and smoke. (File photo)

Tourist numbers held steady in Houston and area this summer despite fires and smoke. (File photo)

Fires, smoke did not deter summer tourist traffic

Numbers fairly steady compared to last year

This year’s wildfires did not measurably affect the number of travellers passing along Hwy16 and stopping in Houston, show numbers released by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information centre.

Even at the height of the number and size of fires around the community and in the area, visitor numbers held relatively firm when compared to last year.

In July, 788 parties stopped at the visitor information centre, compared to 873 parties in July 2023. And the number of visitors this July — 1,464 — was six people short of the 1,470 visitors in July 2022.

August saw an increase in the number of parties at 898 compared to the 860 parties in August 2022. The number of visitors within the parties did drop, from 1,567 last August to 1,526 this August.

May’s numbers offered the promise of a robust tourist season with 255 parties containing 362 visitors stopping for assistance or information. That’s compared to 222 parties in May of last year and 362 visitors.

Numbers dipped slightly in June with 384 parties compared to 390 last June and 647 visitors compared to 701 last June.

Houston and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Maureen Czirfusz provided a comment on this year’s traffic at the organization’s tourist information centre.

“I would not say [the number of wildfires] affected our numbers, but we got many questions about the fires,” she said.

“Many visitors would ask about safe areas to hike and camp and about the road conditions,” Czirfusz added.

Previous story
PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Just Posted

Delegates from the Nisga’a Nation arrive in anticipation at the National Museum of Scotland on August 28, 2023. From left to right: Apdii Lax̱ha (Andrew Robinson), Sim’oogit Duuk (Chief William Moore), Laax̱ Yee (Bobby Clark), Sim’oogit Laay̓ (Chief Bruce Haldane), Mmihlgum Maakskwhl G̱akw (Pamela Brown), Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens), Sigidimnaḵ’ Nox̱s Ts’aawit (Dr. Amy Parent), and Shawna Mackay. The delegation’s presence underscores the significance of the Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole’s journey and the deep-rooted ties to their heritage. (Duncan McGlynn)
Nisga’a totem pole to return home after nearly a century in Scottish museum

Melina Jacques’ wood-burned birch panel artworks, “Depression” and “Anxiety,” depict the emotional and psychological weight of mental health struggles. Set to be featured at the “Art Tracks: Come Walk With Me in My Shoes” exhibit, the pieces capture the challenges of navigating a world fraught with societal pressures and internal conflicts. (Contributed photo)
Terrace art show to combat mental health stigma through diverse artworks

Tim Hortons Houston held their annaul fund raiser - Smile Cookie May 1 -May 7. They were able to raise $4024.36 which will go directly to "Love By The Bowl" Soup Kitchen to help provide soup to our community members in need. Every year 100 per cent of proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign sales go to local charities across Canada. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Smile cookies bring in money

Arena staff Ed,Jonas,Kathy and Corrine are preparing a face off circle on the ice surface. The lines are inserted between ice layers of ice. Ice schedule is expected to be in affect by Sept.25. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Nice ice at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena