Fired B.C. worker says ‘fork off’ to his former boss, escapes charges

Police say Trail employee damaged property after being fired

Friday afternoon (Oct. 27) a Trail RCMP officer received a complaint that a local man, 24, had allegedly been terminated from his employment.

One might question, “Yes, but why call police?”

Here’s where the rubber hit the road.

The fired employee allegedly didn’t take his termination tactfully as he is accused of damaging a forklift and property before leaving the business, located in Trail.

Police say the man, after hearing about his termination, allegedly decided to jump the forklift into the air and into a pile of barrels, and nearly struck other employees in the apparently raged-filled act.

The officer informed the business that the employee had committed a crime by damaging property with intent; however, the company declined to pursue criminal charges.

“I think human resources made the right call on this one,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

