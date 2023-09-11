On Sept. 8, Smithers RCMP responded to a report of a firearm discharged outside a residence in the Hudson Bay Trailer Park.

B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit assisting Smithers RCMP with shooting investigation.

A 44 year old man was transported to the hospital with serious and life threatening injuries. Currently, police are not releasing further information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“Investigators believe this incident was targeted,” says Cpl. James Grandy, B.C. RCMP spokesperson. “We’re reassuring the public that we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

ND MCU has taken conduct of this investigation and is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Smithers RCMP Detachment at (250) 847-3233.