A Dec. 20, 2020 fire in the industrial area remains under investigation, says Houston Volunteer Fire Department chief Jim Daigneault.

Members of the department were called out 6 p.m. that day to a fire in a shop there.

“We had 20 members respond to the fire. We were on scene approximately one hour,” he said.

“The fire was contained to the cab of a pickup truck inside the shop with smoke damage to the rest of the building.”