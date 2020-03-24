Fire destroys Hagman Crescent townhouse unit

The cause of a fire which destroyed a townhouse unit on Hagman Crescent remains unknown (Anqelique Houlihan photo)

The cause of a townhouse fire on Hagman Crescent in the early morning hours of March 22 remains unknown, reports the District of Houston in a March 24 release.

Fifteen members of the Houston Volunteer Department with three trucks responded to the blaze at a four-plex which completely destroyed one unit and extensively damaged the other three.

“All residents of the townhouse were evacuated safely before the fire department had arrived,” the District release indicated.

The blaze was first reported at 1:30 a.m. March 22.

“We’d like to acknowledge the hard work and excellent response by the volunteers for the Houston Fire Department who were on scene for almost ten hours with no injuries sustained,” the District stated.