Fire department seeks training aids

Council has approved an application to be made by the fire department for a grant for training aids.

The application is for $25,000 and is being made to the provincial government’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund which is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The fund provides 100 per cent of the costs, up to $25,000, for new or replacement equipment and for training.

“If the application is successful, training aids that would be purchased include a fire house training mannequin, a forced-entry breaching door system and auto extrication equipment,” a briefing note from fire chief Jim Daigneault states.

There’s a Nov. 15 application deadline date and Daigneault anticipates on hearing of its approval within 90 days, meaning purchases and training would be scheduled for next year.

Investment policy solidified

Council has made official an existing policy of the secure and prudent investment of public monies relating to District operations and activities.

It has done so by formally adopting guidelines laid out through two pieces of legislation —the Community Charter and the Municipal Finance Authority Act.

Those guidelines call for monies to be placed in various guaranteed securities of a public nature or investments guaranteed by a chartered bank or a savings institution.

The overall objective is to preserve capital and provide an optimal return while meeting the District’s cash flow demands.

“Investment management is a major part of cash management and cash management is the important part of internal financial control,” District finance director Yun Ke Ni wrote in a memo to council.

“Through the adoption of this policy, the District will enhance the capacity of financial management and reduce the potential cash risks by establishing standards for the investment activities of staff,” the memo continued.