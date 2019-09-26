Fire department seeks training aids

Council has approved an application to be made by the fire department for a grant for training aids.

The application is for $25,000 and is being made to the provincial government’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund which is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The fund provides 100 per cent of the costs, up to $25,000, for new or replacement equipment and for training.

“If the application is successful, training aids that would be purchased include a fire house training mannequin, a forced-entry breaching door system and auto extrication equipment,” a briefing note from fire chief Jim Daigneault states.

There’s a Nov. 15 application deadline date and Daigneault anticipates on hearing of its approval within 90 days, meaning purchases and training would be scheduled for next year.

Investment policy solidified

Council has made official an existing policy of the secure and prudent investment of public monies relating to District operations and activities.

It has done so by formally adopting guidelines laid out through two pieces of legislation —the Community Charter and the Municipal Finance Authority Act.

Those guidelines call for monies to be placed in various guaranteed securities of a public nature or investments guaranteed by a chartered bank or a savings institution.

The overall objective is to preserve capital and provide an optimal return while meeting the District’s cash flow demands.

“Investment management is a major part of cash management and cash management is the important part of internal financial control,” District finance director Yun Ke Ni wrote in a memo to council.

“Through the adoption of this policy, the District will enhance the capacity of financial management and reduce the potential cash risks by establishing standards for the investment activities of staff,” the memo continued.

Previous story
‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Just Posted

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Crosswalks installed in Houston

An additional painted and illuminated crosswalk was installed last week approximately 60… Continue reading

RDBN nixes pipeline camp build permit bid

The board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has… Continue reading

Agriculture awareness days

The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association held a two day agriculture awareness days… Continue reading

Deadline looms for business excellence awards

Nominations accepted until this Friday

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Most Read