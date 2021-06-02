There’s a spot waiting for you at the Houston Volunteer Fire Department. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)

There’s a spot waiting for you at the Houston Volunteer Fire Department. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)

Fire department looking for recruits

Training takes place once a week

With 24 volunteer firefighters now signed up, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department is looking for six recruits to reach an ideal complement of 30 people, says fire chief Jim Daigneault who is also in charge of emergency services planning and training for the the District of Houston.

The department does not test for fitness levels but it is expected volunteers have a level of fitness to be able to perform many different tasks, he said.

“The province now has a minimum training level that departments need to meet plus the first responder training that is required,” Daigneault added.

Weekly training sessions require volunteers to be available for two hours each session.

Volunteers are expected to respond to calls during the week if they are able to and take turns being on call during weekends.

“We have been running with a signup sheet for weekend duties which they need to commit for that weekend which could involve about seven weekends a year depending on the number of members we have,” Daigneault said.

And as with other fire departments, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department has evolved into more than responding to fire calls.

“Lately our medical assist calls are running about 65 per cent [of call volume] with motor vehicle incidents about 6 per cent,” said Daigneault.

The medical assist calls in no way replace the provincial ambulance service but does assist with lifts or, in more serious cases, with CPR and overdoses or other critical items.

“We normally get calls for the more serious type of events chest pain, difficult breathing, unconscious person,” he said.

It’s not that the number of medical assist calls has increased over the years, said Daigneault, it’s that other calls have decreased in terms of a percentage of total calls.

“People are getting better at being careful with wood stoves, cooking, outside fires,” he said.

Required first responder training covers most everything from wound management, heart attacks/strokes performing CPR, neck and back injuries and proper treatment and packaging, and child birth,” Daigneault added.

As volunteers, firefighters are not paid but through the fire department’s budget, receive passes, including family members, to the leisure facility.

Recruits can also look forward to something the current volunteers have been anticipating for several years now —a new rescue truck.

Ordered at the end of 2019, production was slowed down by the pandemic and an original delivery date of last summer was pushed back with delivery now scheduled for this summer.

“I have been told our truck may be available for final inspection in the first part of June and then delivery after that I would hope by July,” said Daigneault.

This truck is coming from Hub Fire Engines of Abbotsford at a purchase price of $361,610.

And while the fire department volunteers await the arrival of their new rescue truck, the District has also had consultants preparing the groundwork for the eventual construction of a replacement fire hall.

A concept plan has yet to be released but the District has placed a new fire hall on its list of assets that will require replacement.

Key to the concept plan is that the new fire hall be of sufficient height to house ladder trucks.

And that limits the Houston fire department’s ability to provide equipment for high angle firefighting.

Formed in 1957 as one of the first acts of the-then newly formed District of Houston, the fire department was first located in an old school building and later housed in a converted community hall. Its current home dates back to 1965.

The fire department has three pumpers, a tanker, the soon-to-be replaced rescue unit and a command pick up.

Previous story
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

Just Posted

Northern Health is ramping up its Houston area vaccine clinic availability. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
More vaccine clinic days added for Houston

Young people from 12 to 17 now eligible for first doses

Roger Groot talking with Jeremy Rouw about the successful work that has been done on his land over the past several years to stabilize the banks, save his fields and create spawning habitat. (Cindy Verbeek photo/Houston Today)
9,000 willows planted along Bulkley River in Houston

The planting and restoration to help Salmon stocks

District of Houston file photo
Animal complaints figure in bylaw report

Building maintenance also an issue

There’s a spot waiting for you at the Houston Volunteer Fire Department. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)
Fire department looking for recruits

Training takes place once a week

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Wild berry picking — not a good idea

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read