Fire department gets grant for training, gear

Some members of the Houston Volunteer Fire Department will be getting new gear thanks to a provincial government grant.

The $26,248.73 will be used to set up training but it also buy a couple of pieces of turn out gear that have aged out, says chief Jim Daigneault.

“The safety standard for the gear is a 10-year replacement period,” he said.

Houston’s grant is part of a disbursement of $6.3 millioin to 110 departments across B.C.

“Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments, and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen,” said Bowinn Ma, the provincial minister in charge of emergency management and climate readiness.

“These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff.”