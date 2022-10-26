Fire break slash burning begins again

Rising smoke has signified a resumption of burning slash that’s part of the District of Houston’s long-standing program to create a firebreak southwest of here.

The burning began the weekend of Oct. 22—23 and will continue into late fall now that weather conditions have cooled off.

“Conditions will be closely monitored to ensure the impact to the community is minimized by burning when venting condition allow for quick smoke dissipation,” a District release of Oct. 26 indicates.

The burning area takes approximately 7.5 kilometres southwest of town along the Morice River River and the Peacock Forest Service Road.

Tree species in that area were identified years ago as a potential source of trouble should a fire break out. Winds prevalent in that area then had the potential to drive flames toward the community.

Logging the area to create a swath between the community and the forest means there is a fire break, also called a fuel break, giving wildfire fighters the time and space to battle the blaze.

“These prescribed fires are proven to help reduce the intensity of future wildfires by removing surface fuels and understory vegetation, which otherwise have the potential to allow the fire to spread into the canopy which will typically challenge all conventional control and suppression efforts,” the District release adds.

Species less susceptible to fires spread by crowning when a blaze leaps from tree tops to tree tops are being planted to further buffer wildfire risk.

The District said what is being burned now is what’s left from logging that is simply unsuitable for any other use.

“The project lead has taken exceptional measures to ensure material left over from harvesting mature trees is utilized. Engagement took place with two local sawmills, the [local] pellet plant, a fence post manufacturer, a commercial firewood processor, a pulp mill in Prince George as well as allowing the public access for personal firewood,” it said in the release.

“However, there is still material which is unsuitable for use in manufactured forest products consisting of tree tops, branches, stems, and rotted deciduous stands.

“The prescribed fire will remove the remaining woody debris that, if left on the ground, would continue to provide fuel for a potential wildfire.”

Project planning goes back to 2018, prompted by a study commissioned by the District of Houston on wildfire dangers surrounding the community.

A $1 million grant for the work comes from the provincial Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. and the Telkwa-based consulting firm of Protech Forest Resources is the project manager.