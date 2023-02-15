Some players really put their best foot forward....then tripped over it. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Finning bonspiel

Finning in Houston held a fun bonspiel on Feb. 10 weekend. There were many teams entered and many people who came to watch. This player had a very unique technique of his own. Fun was had bay all. No results were available at press but will be published in the next issue of the Houston Today. The Dry Grad Committee held a BBQ outside Saturday afternoon for everyone. There were 12 teams of 4 , everyone was a winner, but top prize went to the Nelson Roisum Team- which was made up with the following people; Nelson Roisum, Val Roisum, Vince and Shannon Clarke. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

 

Teams consisted of friends and family of Finning employees. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Teams were made up of 4 players. The funspiel Consisted of 12 teams. Each team paying $300.00 with half of the money being used as prize money for the winning team. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The Finning Funspiel played from 7 p.m. until midnight on Feb.10 which allowed for 2 games and then continued on Feb.11 from 9 a.m. until 4p.m. with the finale 3 games. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Good clean fun created an enjoyable evening. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Some players were avid curlers and some were participating for the first time. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Finning Funspiel Curling Event (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

