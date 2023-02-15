Finning bonspiel

Finning in Houston held a fun bonspiel on Feb. 10 weekend. There were many teams entered and many people who came to watch. This player had a very unique technique of his own. Fun was had bay all. No results were available at press but will be published in the next issue of the Houston Today. The Dry Grad Committee held a BBQ outside Saturday afternoon for everyone. There were 12 teams of 4 , everyone was a winner, but top prize went to the Nelson Roisum Team- which was made up with the following people; Nelson Roisum, Val Roisum, Vince and Shannon Clarke. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)