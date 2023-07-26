Final tournament of the year

This was the first year Houston has had a slowpitch league in many years. Debbie Brown was the driving force behind organizing the league along with the help of Kim Gibbs.

According to Gibbs the first year was a great success and so was their wind up tournament that was held July 14 and 15.

“Our teams were Flyers, Lil Rusty, Houston Health Centre (HHC), Finning, Fire and Sullivans. Fire was unable to get enough players for the tournament but some did play for HHC,” said Gibbs

The plan is to have a league again next spring as interest has been expressed by others so the league hopes to have 10 teams with possibly playing three days per week, this year was only Monday and Thursdays.

Gibbs said, “We hope to have things started a little earlier next year so we can finish at the end of June, so many missed out on the tournament due to holidays.”

She went on to say, “We are part of Slow Pitch National so we paid a league fee and all players were required to be registered with them for free [each team paid a fee]. This covered the player’s insurance and they supplied hoodies for the winners and hats for second place for the tournament.

If anyone is interested in playing or putting in a team please go to their Facebook page – Houston Slow Pitch.