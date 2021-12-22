Final payment sent to Houston Link to Learning

Houston Link to Learning has had it final COVID relief payment sent to it by the District of Houston.

The organization requested $10,000 from a fund the District created to assist local groups affected by the onset of the pandemic and this was approved via an initial $5,000.

The remaining $5,000 was conditional upon a final report which was received at the council meeting of Dec. 7.

In this situation, the District’s $10,000 contributed to a budget of $49,698 that helped it deal with pandemic attendance limit protocols by offering some programs more than once and concentrating on its community garden venture.

“Sometimes we were required to run a program twice and we had to adhere to cleaning protocols before, after and during programming,” the final report to council indicated.

In terms of specific achivements, 42 raised garden beds were made available for community use.

Plants and seeds were provided as well as tutoring and assistance.

“The great thing about the community garden is that because it is outdoors, we can run it even with restrictive protocols,” the report added.

New interim financial officer named

Jennifer Larson has been named as the District’s new interim financial officer, replacing Kathleen Day who had been filling in since the departure of Greg LeBlanc earlier this year.

Larson’s appointment was effective Dec. 13.

In her interim role Larson will also be the District’s collector of revenues, its treasurer and business licence inspector.

She had most recently been employed as the interim finance director in Burns Lake.

Positions remain vacant

Jennifer Larson’s interim appointment comes as efforts to continue to find a permanent finance director and a permanent operations manager, a position now being filled in an interim basis by Roland Ofner.

The District has hired District of Kitimat economic development and communications manager Mike Dewar as its chief administrative officer to replace Gerald Pinchbeck who left for a similar position in Vanderhoof.

Dewar starts early January and he’ll then be involved in filling the finance and operations positions