Figure skating. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Figure skating club raises over $7,000 in online auction

The first-of-its-kind online auction for the club had 150 active bidders

The Houston Figure Skating club hosted an online auction mid-February and successfully raised a large sum for the club.

The auction that took place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, had roughly 300 people on the online auction Facebook group, with 150 actively bidding.

“It went really well and I am really pleased with the results. In total we raised over $7,000. The community of Houston has been so good to us. They continually support us year after year,” said Airiyel Sjoden, the organizer for the online auction.

The money raised during the auction will go towards operating costs as well as ice costs.

The online auction was the first of its kind for the club. Usually, the club hosts a ladies figure skating auction which is a live event in Houston, usually held in November. The club also does a couple of raffles throughout the year. In 2020 however, due to COVID, the club couldn’t host their auction in November and decided to move to an online auction format.

“It has been well-received. I think with people not being able to travel or do anything right now has probably boosted sales too,” said Sjoden.

In 2019, the club raised between $8,000 to $10,000 during their live auction. Sjoden said that with the live auction, there is also dinner and dance for which they sell tickets. There are also several sales at the auction so that’s where a lot of money comes from too.

“The club members have taken all of the Covid changes in stride! It is unfortunate we haven’t been able to watch the skaters as much as we all like but it is also important to follow the public health orders,” she said.

The club usually also hosts a Christmas gala where members of the community, parents and friends of the skaters can come in to watch the kids perform. However, this year due to the COVID restrictions, the gala was in the form of a recorded video. Skaters were asked to come on the ice at particular time slots and their performances were recorded. Coach Stephanie then stitched together the videos and uploaded it on to the club’s YouTube channel.

The club will be hosting their ‘Wizard of Oz’ carnival this year, which will also be videotaped. The details for the carnival and the video would be posted on the club’s Facebook page.

“Kids truly benefit from participating in sport. We are hopeful that next year is more of a normal year,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Figure skating. (Submitted/Houston Today)

The club will also be hosting their ‘Wizard of Oz’ carnival this year. (Submitted/Houston Today)

The club will also be hosting their ‘Wizard of Oz’ carnival this year. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Previous story
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The village is hoping for a start date in early April with completion as soon as possible. (Granisle Village website photo/Houston Today)
Granisle’s curling rink to receive a facelift

Receives a $362,148 provincial grant

A huge milestone for Granisle to reach 50 years, said Mayor. (Village of Granisle photo/Lakes District News)
Granisle’s 50 years anniversary celebration postponed

The celebrations are now set to be held in 2022

Topley is part of the 10 projects funded in the north. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Topley to receive economic funding

Part of province’s $20.7 million Climate Adaptation Program

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

Most Read