Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Coquihalla Highway

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Dutch PM supports Canada’s plan to establish NATO centre for climate security

Just Posted

Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon) stands atop a Coastal GasLink excavator at the company’s worksite near Houston on Oct 27. (Facebook video screenshot)
2 more arrests at Coastal GasLink pipeline worksite near Houston

Director Niki Caro (left) with ‘The Mother’ star Jennifer Lopez on set in Vancouver. (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)
New Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lopez filming in Smithers

Prince Rupert man, Michael Kitchener, 21 years old, was last seen on Oct. 22. running eastbound on Highway 16. On Oct. 26, RCMP is requesting more information from the public. (Photo: Supplied)
RCMP release more details in disappearance of Michael Kitchener, last seen on Hwy 16

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley, addressed the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert on Oct. 14.
Bachrach visits Washington D.C. to discuss salmon crisis and remedies