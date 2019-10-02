Ferry service essential to community, labour board hears

Residents hope the regular service of the Francois Lake ferry can be maintained amid a labour dispute between the vessel’s staff and the employer.

Some residents, including Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corrina Leween have urged the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to ensure that a possible strike by workers not affect regular ferry sailings.

“We need that ferry to be running on a regular basis and not just used in an emergency situation,” as Corrina Leween, Chief of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation told Black Press.

Leween spoke last week at an LRB hearing in Vancouver, where the board is listening to parties who would be affected by a possible strike by MV Francois Forester ferry workers.

Eighty staff and auxiliaries work for the ferry service that makes 20 return trips per day between the Northside and Southside of Francois Lake.

The British Columbia Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU), which represents the workers has since August been negotiating with the employer WaterBridge over training, wages and staffing levels.

The two sides have also been conferring with the LRB to determine the ferry’s essential services level in case there is a strike.

In August, the workers voted 78 per cent in favour of striking, but a strike can’t happen before the LRB sets the essential services.

LOOK BACK: Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

Under the B.C. Labour Relations Code, “employers and unions [must] maintain certain essential services to the public when they take job action in a labour dispute. Essential services are those related to the health, safety or the welfare of British Columbia residents,” according to the LRB.

The hearings in Vancouver are set to continue this week, said Guy Pocklington, Information Officer with the LRB.

“Then there’ll be a decision published on the essential services designations. I would imagine, given the seriousness of the situation it would be published soon after the hearings,” Pocklington said.

“[In case of a strike] the union wouldn’t be obligated to do any trips that aren’t in line with the level of essential service. The key is what the level is. In the case of Kootenay Lake it was education and health care.”

The dispute at Kootenay Lake, east of Nelson is between workers with the BCGEU Service Employees Union Local 2009 and company Western Pacific Marine.

Workers went on strike over the Labour Day weekend. There were intermittent shutdowns of the service during September, and sailings were limited to health care personnel, school staff and students and their parents, according to the essential services order.

READ MORE: Ferry closure Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday

READ MORE: Kootenay Ferry to shut down Thursday afternoon

But Leween and others have told the LRB that the ferry’s importance to the local community goes beyond just health emergencies and school-related trips.

“They’re going to be making a decision on the outcome of the testimonies, trying to have our ferry considered an essential service vessel,” Leween said.

“I focussed in on emergencies, I focussed on the distance around the alternate routes east and west. We talked about the risk to people traveling on those dirt roads if they had to. I talked about the school bus, all the professionals and all the school teachers who go across and come home, and the pharmacists and health practitioners at the health clinic. And the economic development impacts. Employment becomes an essential service when you can’t feed your family. If you can’t come over here and work, then [ferry] becomes an essential service.”

“By concentrating on the Cheslatta Carrier Nation but also the residents as a whole and the Northsiders working here, we really can’t have that service cut for our people,” Leween explained.

Burns Lake mayor Dolores Funk also hopes the service can keep running.

“I am concerned for the safety and well being of the people who require the ferry to access essential services each and every day and hope that an agreement is reached as soon as possible,” she said.

WaterBridge Equipment, the sister company of WaterBridge Steel operates the Francois Lake ferry, which transports hundreds of people and their vehicles across the lake daily.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Just Posted

District inviting bids for new rescue truck

Will replace one that’s a 2000 model

55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the… Continue reading

We need a rototiller

The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept.… Continue reading

Downtown improvements contemplated for next year

Would continue District’s longterm objectives

Houston declared ‘age friendly’

Steps taken to improve quality of life for seniors

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read