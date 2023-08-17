The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance. (News Bulletin file photo)

Ferry breakdown causes cancellations on Nanaimo-Tsawwassen route

Coastal Renaissance experiencing mechanical difficulties, says BC Ferries

Engine troubles have led to a number of ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen today.

In a service notice, BC Ferries announced that the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. ferries departing Duke Point ferry terminal and the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen terminal on Thursday, Aug. 17, have been cancelled due to mechanical difficulties with the Coastal Renaissance vessel.

All other sailings are anticipated to depart as scheduled, said BC Ferries, and it is working to rectify the situation.

Customers with reservations will be contacted about the cancellations and if space is available they will be added to sailings later in the day.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said more updates will be provided when information becomes available.

Meanwhile, crew shortages have caused sailing cancellations on the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route and the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route.

For more information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Eby says BC Ferries weekend performance ‘not acceptable’


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau calls urgent ministers’ meeting as fire forces Yellowknife evacuation
Next story
Large Okanagan drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men

Just Posted

The Tyee Test Fishery is warning that Steelhead stocks in the Skeena River are very low this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River steelhead numbers reach alarming low

Arial view of burning wildfire seen from B.C. Wildfire Services surveillance at Andrew Bay. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Peacock Creek and Andrew Bay wildfire displayed increased wildfire activity

Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback revels in a pile of rubber ducks, celebrating the success of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a beloved part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days festivities. (Terrace Rotary Club photo)
Terrace Rotary Club’s Wild Duck Race makes a splash at 2023 Riverboat Days celebrations

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke will be leading the mobile units tour through the northwest, starting Aug. 28. Chalke, who has been in charge of the organization since 2015, emphasizes the importance of face-to-face meetings in addressing concerns about unfair service delivery by public bodies in the province. (Amy Romer)
B.C. ombudsperson to tour northwest, offer meetings with residents