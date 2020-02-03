Fencing installed around Houston Community Hall

A fence now surrounds the perimeter of the Houston Community Hall.

Rumours of the RCMP deployment began to circulate around Houston when three container units were installed outside the Community Hall in the town on Jan. 30. More trailers arrived a few days later. These are similar to arrangements last January when the Mounties enforced the December 2018 B.C. Supreme Court interim injunction resulting in 14 arrests.

One of the structures is a shower unit and another appears to be some form of power generator unit. The other appears to be a storage container.

The RCMP has confirmed that rumours they are mobilizing in the Bulkley Valley for enforcement of a Dec. 31, 2019 Supreme court injunction granting Coastal Gaslink access to a worksite near Houston.