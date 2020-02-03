Fencing installed around Houston Community Hall

A fence now surrounds the perimeter of the Houston Community Hall.

Rumours of the RCMP deployment began to circulate around Houston when three container units were installed outside the Community Hall in the town on Jan. 30. More trailers arrived a few days later. These are similar to arrangements last January when the Mounties enforced the December 2018 B.C. Supreme Court interim injunction resulting in 14 arrests.

One of the structures is a shower unit and another appears to be some form of power generator unit. The other appears to be a storage container.

The RCMP has confirmed that rumours they are mobilizing in the Bulkley Valley for enforcement of a Dec. 31, 2019 Supreme court injunction granting Coastal Gaslink access to a worksite near Houston.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke
Next story
Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Just Posted

Fencing installed around Houston Community Hall

A fence now surrounds the perimeter of the Houston Community Hall. Rumours… Continue reading

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze

Millwright shop lost in the fire

Trees possible along 9th Street

Project would depend upon getting a grant

VIDEO: WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

Most Read