Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic
Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response
The feds are bringing in a $350 million fund for charities and non-profits, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (April 21).
The Emergency Community Support Fund will be split; part will go directly to smaller frontline organizations, while the rest will go to national organizations like the United Way.
The money can be used to train volunteers, improve home delivery programs and help seniors.
More to come.
