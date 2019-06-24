Haisla Bridge.

Feds announce funds to replace Kitimat’s Haisla River Bridge

Bill Morneau said Ottawa’s $275 million will also help fund high energy-efficient gas turbines

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced a $275-million investment towards the LNG Canada plant in Kitimat on Monday, including $55 million to replace the Haisla River Bridge.

Touting it as more support for the largest private sector investment in Canadian history, Morneau told a news conference at the Kitimat Rod and Gun Club that the other $220 million will help fund high energy-efficient gas turbines to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and fuel use.

The bridge is in need of major repairs or replacement to accommodate the growing amount of industrial traffic going to the liquefied natural gas plant.

District council faced having to borrow $20 million to overhaul the bridge or put towards a replacement.

RELATED: Roads, hospital, bridge focus for Skeena MLA

READ MORE: Haisla Bridge – to renovate or to rebuild

The federal government said the replacement is expected to create up to 100 jobs over the four-year construction period.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car
Next story
Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Just Posted

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular… Continue reading

Houston Secondary School graduation

Houston Secondary School (HSS) has 38 graduates. Only 36 participated in the… Continue reading

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Mill undergoing four-week shutdown

Canfor closing other mills as well

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Air Canada flight forced to turn back to YVR on single engine

Airline says planes are designed to fly on one engine, after aircraft suffered engine problem

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down indefinite solitary confinement

Feds had appealed ruling in case brought by B.C. Civil Liberties Association, John Howard Society

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Most Read