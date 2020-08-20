FILE. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Federal prosecutors receive new guidelines against prosecuting minor drug offences

Guideline directs prosecutors to focus upon the most serious cases raising public safety concerns

Federal prosecutors are being instructed to criminally prosecute only the most serious drug possession offences and to find alternatives outside the criminal justice system for the rest.

The directive is contained in a new guideline issued by the director of public prosecutions, Kathleen Roussel.

“The approach set out in this guideline directs prosecutors to focus upon the most serious cases raising public safety concerns for prosecution and to otherwise pursue suitable alternative measures and diversion from the criminal justice system for simple possession cases,” it states.

In all instances, the guideline says alternatives to prosecution should be considered if the possession offence involves a person enrolled in a drug treatment court program or an addiction treatment program supervised by a health professional.

The same applies in cases that involve a violation of bail conditions and can be addressed adequately by a judicial referral hearing, as well as cases where the offender’s conduct can be dealt with by an approved alternative measure, including Indigenous and non-Indigenous “restorative justice” responses.

The guideline says criminal prosecution for possession of a controlled substance “should generally be reserved for the most serious manifestations of the offence.” It says cases would be considered serious if a person caught in possession of an illegal drug was engaged in conduct that could endanger the health or safety of others.

READ MORE: B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

READ MORE: ‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit substances

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal JusticeDrugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare
Next story
B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Just Posted

Telkwa Rangers wildfire unit deployed to 1,400-hectare blaze near Penticton

Terrace Firebirds also being sent to fight fire in the southeast

Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre

The wildfire started due to lightning on August 12

Pinkut Site to be closed down on Sep. 1 to mitigate human-bear conflict risk

The seasonal closure will be in effect until Dec. 31

Steven Rinas’ trial date to be fixed on Aug. 20

Pre-trial conference completed as scheduled

Morice Forest Service Road arson suspects identified

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Most Read