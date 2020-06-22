Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21

A man was pulled from the waters of Mill Creek Regional Park, on Sunday, after jumping in to save his daughter. Despite the efforts of bystanders who attempted CPR, the man died.

Emergency crews were called to Mill Creek waterfall at Old Vernon Road and Spencer Road in response to the drowning about 5:30 p.m., June 21.

According to the RCMP, a man had been at the waterfall with his family when his daughter slipped in. The man then attempted to help his daughter, who eventually made it to shore, but he did not.

Nationwide Realty Corp. in Surrey is confirming the 46-year-old man, who died at the waterfall, is Kashif Sheikh.

Sheikh is a realtor who recently joined Nationwide Realty Corp. earlier this year.

“RIP . You are a true hero and will always be remembered in our hearts ,” read a statement on the Nationwide Realty Corp. in response to Sheikh’s death.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating. No other information is available at this time.

