Farmer’s market goodies

Shaemus Wilson (L) and Evelyn Koster both had treats at farmer’s market. The new date and time this year for the Houston Farmers Market is – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursdays at the Stealhead Park. Stop by and get yourself some treats. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
