Farm to School coming into Bulkley Valley

A provincial organization that wants to make it easier for children to avoid unhealthy snacks and instead consume local, healthy food, is spreading into communities of the Bulkley Nechako region.

Since 2017, Silverthorne Elementary in Houston has received $2,600 in Farm to School funding, which it has used to buy equipment, utensils and cutlery for its salad bar and breakfast and hot lunch programs.

Farm to School aims to source schools with healthy food produced by local farmers, or provide funding for schools to help them prepare nutritious meals for their students.

Since 2007, the provincially-funded scheme – under the Provincial Health Services Authority – has helped more than 160 schools and reached almost 30,000 students across British Columbia, as representative Margo Peill explained to a meeting of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on April 4.

Peill is the Northwest Community Animator based in Terrace and her area of responsibility covers the communities between Terrace and Houston.

READ MORE: Farm to School BC launches hub in Terrace

“The vision for Farm to School BC is healthy, local, and sustainable food for all students in B.C. The core goals of Farm to School BC are healthy local food, hands-on learning and school and community connectedness,” she said.

The function of the program depends on the school and it could be schoolyard gardens, harvesting wild and traditional food, salad bars, or breakfast and hot lunch programs.

Its hands-on learning goal takes the form of gardening at school or in greenhouses, kitchen activities and field trips to local farms and foraging.

With school and community connectedness, the program emphasizes the relationship between local farmers, community members and supporting organizations.

“It’s about understanding the resources in each area and understanding how to cultivate those,” Peill said.

In the northwest, nine schools have joined Farm to School since 2014, including schools in Smithers and Telkwa, and the Terrace hub was set up in January of this year.

Two schools in Quesnel, one in Prince George, and one in Vanderhoof receive Farm to School funding.

“A portion of their food is local and grown indoors for their salad bars,” as Richard Han, Provincial Manager with Farm to School BC told Black Press.

Schools that want to join the program can apply for up to $3,500 in grants and that usually goes towards the purchase of cooking infrastructure and equipment, or in some cases fuel for school bus field trips to farms. Top up grants of $1,000 are available for schools that have already received funding.

Ideally, Farm to School would like all schools to receive food from local farms, “but we recognize that in some remote and rural communities there aren’t farms nearby. In the application they have to indicate how the schools would source food locally, for example they would list a local farm. Or they could say they’re going to start a school garden to source food locally,” Han said.

To qualify for the grant, a school should be ready to commit time and resources to making healthy food programs successful.

“Silverthorne is doing a salad bar program, but that takes teacher time and staff support to operate it. It needs a lot of communication and synergy with the different stakeholders. They demonstrated that they were ready to receive it. We want to see schools that have the capacity.”

“We look to see how community is becoming involved and want more people coming together. Then it becomes stronger,” explained Han, who added that farmers who want to provide schools with their produce can co-apply with a school to the program.

No schools in the Burns Lake area have applied to Farm to School yet, but Han and Peill said they hope to bring on more schools in the region between Houston and Prince George.

“There’s a lot of appetite from teachers and parents to encourage healthy eating. We encourage them to be on the lookout for our program and check us out on the website and social media.”

For more information check out Farm to School’s website or Facebook page.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Pan-Canada health database to launch with federal funding
Next story
Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach

Just Posted

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

Charges dropped against anti-pipeline protesters

Criminal contempt charges against 14 people who were arrested at an anti-pipeline… Continue reading

More electric vehicle charging stations proposed

BC Hydro pitches plan to District of Houston council

Library receives District of Houston grant

Money to meet library’s operations budget

Farm to School coming into Bulkley Valley

A provincial organization that wants to make it easier for children to… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Houston secondary will provide free menstruation products

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

“Oona River Poems” captures northwest B.C.’s landscapes

Canadian writer Peter Christensen releases his latest book, will tour the northwest later this year

Many teens don’t know they’re vaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man charged with daughters’ murders

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

Most Read