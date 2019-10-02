Farewell farmer’s market

The Houston Farmer Market organized by Houston Link to Learning wrapped up another successful year, last Friday, Sept. 27. There is an indoor country market, organized by local vendors that will start Oct. 3 at the Houston Senior Centre. The market will happen every Thursday 2-7 p.m. For more information stop by the market or find them on Facebook. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

