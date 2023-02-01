On Jan.28 Houston Link To Learning hosted the annual Family Literacy Brunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1p.m. at The Houston Community Hall. HLL was joined by Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Thomas Robinson Supportive Services, Houston Victim Services, Houston Library and Northwest Child Development Services which had tables with games and activities for all children.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Family lieracy brunch

Houston link to Learning in Houston held a pancake breakfast as part of the Family Literacy Week – from Jan. 23 to Jan. 28. It was held on Jan. 28 at the Houston Community Hall and community members were treated to a pancake breakfast. After two years organizers were very excited to offer this community event in person again. The Houston Volunteer Fire Department came cook pancakes and sausages for the community. To view more photos go today Facebook page. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

The Family Literacy Brunch is expected to see a few hundred people attend. They have an adult door prize of $50 Gift Certificate for Countrywide Stationary and a child door prize of a Lego and a Gift Certificate for CountryWide Stationary. Although this is an annual event, Jan.28 will be the first in person brunch since 2019 due to Covid Restrictions during the Pandemic.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Ana attended the brunch with her Mom Shannan and displays her beautiful coloring skills. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny
Next story
PODCAST: Randy Bachman, every song, every guitar has a story

Just Posted

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers an exclusive package to super rich clients who spend the day skiing and are lodged at the secluded Skeena River Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny

A toxic and illicit drug supply is increasing the number of drug overdose deaths in Terrace and area making the city rank second in the province per capita. (Black Press file photo)
Overdose drug deaths climb in Terrace

DOH
Two rainy day accounts set up at the District of Houston

Northwest physicians are out to reduce cases of high blood pressure and other factors leading to type 2 diabetes and increased health risks. (file photo)
Council supports doctors’ program to cut diabetes risk