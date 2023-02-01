Family lieracy brunch

Houston link to Learning in Houston held a pancake breakfast as part of the Family Literacy Week – from Jan. 23 to Jan. 28. It was held on Jan. 28 at the Houston Community Hall and community members were treated to a pancake breakfast. After two years organizers were very excited to offer this community event in person again. The Houston Volunteer Fire Department came cook pancakes and sausages for the community. To view more photos go today Facebook page. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)