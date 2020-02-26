Family day fun in Houston

On Feb.15 the Houston Snowmobile Club celebrated Family Day at Dungate Meadows Cabin. There was a BBQ , snowmobiling, sliding and lots of fun fo rthe whole family. The next event the Houston Snowmobile Club will be holding is their 4th Annual Poker Ride on March 14 at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Houston Telkwa Range Cabin. Check out their ad in this week’s issue of the Houston Today or go to their Facebook for more information. (Submitted photo)



