Family, business responsibilities cause chamber president to resign

Darrin Super, who has resigned as Houston and District Chamber of Commerce president, with one of the chamber’s merchant gift certificates available for purchase. (Houston Today photo)

Darrin Super may have resigned as president of the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce but having to do so has by no means diminished his enthusiasm for the local community and its businesses.

“I think I’ve said this already but when we came here nine years ago we were embraced by the community and so becoming involved in the chamber was my way of giving back,” said Super.

That involvement resulted in eight years of either being a board member, the body’s president or its past president.

Super said family and business reasons brought about his decision to tender his resignation.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the chamber, being on the board and being president,” he said.

“I encourage anyone who is interested, who wants to become a director, to contact the chamber. Collaborating with other businesses is important.”

Super added that becoming part of the chamber also provides the opportunity to speak with and learn from the experiences of other businesses.

“Anything that can help a business is worthwhile,” he said.

Over his time with the chamber, Super said the closure of Houston Forest Products followed by the closure of the community’s main grocery store, were two events that struck hard in the community and in its businesses.

“But I was really impressed with how the businesses pulled together. They really stepped up to service our community,” he said.

And now with the renewed presence of a grocery store and the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline under construction south of Houston, the community and its businesses are once again able to move forward.

“We’re now in a much different situation,” Super said of new businesses and growth.

Houston and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Maureen Czirfusz said Super was hardworking and will be missed.

“Darrin cared about the community and wanted everyone to succeed,” she said.

“We would like to wish Darrin all the best in his future endeavours.”

Chamber vice president Kevin Alles will now act as president pending the chamber’s next annual general meeting at which its executive and board for the next year will be named.

A date for that meeting has yet to be set.