Fall TEK day at Owen Lake

Twain Sullivan spent the day at Owen Lake exploring traditional ecological knowledge. The Fall TEK day was spent picking berries for juicing, observing the creatures found in the lake water, discovering what bugs are up to this time of year. The students also had a chance to learn basic kayaking skills, learn about the changes of fur bearing animals, went on a hike and practiced sewing. Not to mention a fun hot dog roast for lunch. The Tobin and De La Mare family helped everyone with their learning. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)