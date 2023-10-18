Fall TEK Day

Fall TEK day at Owen Lake

Twain Sullivan spent the day at Owen Lake exploring traditional ecological knowledge. The Fall TEK day was spent picking berries for juicing, observing the creatures found in the lake water, discovering what bugs are up to this time of year. The students also had a chance to learn basic kayaking skills, learn about the changes of fur bearing animals, went on a hike and practiced sewing. Not to mention a fun hot dog roast for lunch. The Tobin and De La Mare family helped everyone with their learning. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

 

Fall TEK Day

Fall TEK Day

Fall TEK Day

Fall TEK Day

Fall TEK Day

Previous story
Wind, rain and potential flooding prompt warnings in B.C.

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group

Sept. 23 Pie In The Face Fundraiser. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Pie in your face

On Oct.12 at the Houston Public Library 8 youth formed 2 teams of 4 and tackled the halloween themed challenges. The first challenge was to blow thru a straw to move your plastic spider along the table and first one over the line was the winner. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Spooktacular fun in Houston

The Ringette Team sent out an invitation for a fun skate session on Oct 2 from 2:15 to 3p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Houston Ringette