B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 17, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 17, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

Falcon calls B.C. NDP economic plan ‘propaganda document’

B.C. Green leader says it’s a ‘branding exercise’

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon says if someone brought him the B.C. NDP’s “so-called economic plan” presented Thursday, “I’d fire him on the spot.”

Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon unveiled the plan at the B.C. legislature Feb. 17, featuring a new $136 million trades and technology centre at the B.C. Institute of Technology to expand training for apprenticeships.

The plan is an extension of the StrongerBC program Horgan announced the day before calling an election in 2022. Beyond the BCIT project, it restated earlier goals such as investing in innovation with a $500 million Crown corporation set up last year.

The plan has sweeping goals, including reconciliation with Indigenous people, meeting B.C.’s greenhouse gas reduction targets and leading on environmental and social goals and fostering innovation through the corporation called InBC. Falcon said he expected to see it address affordability issues like housing and rising gasoline and grocery prices.

“Here we are, almost five years into the provincial government, and they finally released an economic plan,” Falcon told reporters at the legislature. “This was apparently informed by a left-wing academic they hired out of Britain, who used to advise the socialist leader Jeremy Corbyn. And as I look through here, the only thing you cannot find in this so-called economic plan are any measurables, any benchmarks, any targets.”

RELATED: New trades school added to B.C. economic plan

RELATED: B.C. hires economist to ‘save capitalism from itself’

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau was similarly critical.

“What we see today is a branding exercise rooted in maintaining the government’s image, rather than announcing tangible policy solutions to the challenges we face,” Furstenau said. “The economic plan is heavy on rhetoric and light on substance. Many of the announcements included in the plan are items that were advanced months ago.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Watching the Maple Leaf flying at protests giving some Canadians pause
Next story
Family needs help after toddler falls 20 feet onto concrete in B.C. park

Just Posted

damage 1
20 people, some allegedly armed with axes, arrested at Coastal GasLink site

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. The first 3.5-kilometre phase of the project has now been put out to tender. (Contributed photo)
First phase of multi-used pathway between Smithers and Telkwa out to tender

The Aerial Elder Interviews project is part of a knowledge gathering exercise, conducted by the Tahltan Central Government(TCG) to verify information they have in their archives from the 1980’s. (Adam Amir/Tahltan Central Government)
An aerial project is taking Tahltan elders to revisit remote homelands in northwest B.C.

Houston Link to Learning has purchased the Pleasant Valley Plaza. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Houston non-profit buys Pleasant Valley Plaza