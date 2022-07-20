Exploring fun in Houston

On July 12 the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre day camp explored the watershed cycle with fun activities and experiments. There were 28 children enrolled from the ages of five to 12 and the session ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)
