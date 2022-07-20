Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre explored the watershed cycle. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

Exploring fun in Houston

On July 12 the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre day camp explored the watershed cycle with fun activities and experiments. There were 28 children enrolled from the ages of five to 12 and the session ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

B.C.'s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader
PODCAST: Victoria and Kelowna are Canada's best small cities

