Exemptions considered for category three fires

A wildfire that broke out in the summer of 2021. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) will consider exemptions for category three open fires, which are currently prohibited in parts of the Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC).

The prohibition took effect at noon on April 15 and applies to the entire Nadina and Bulkley Fire Zones, and a portion of the Skeena Fire Zone formerly known as the Old Kalum District

Vegetation exposed to the elements are currently dry and fire can spread quickly as a result. The prohibition will remain in effect until there is a downturn in the weather. Spring weather conditions can change quickly. The prohibition applies to a large area within the NWFC region, of which many locations are still snow covered.

As a result, exemptions will be considered. The exemption requirements are; category three open fires, piles or location of fire must be surrounded with snow, and photographs of the burn area must be submitted.

Request can be made to the Senior Wildfire Officer for Prevention at the Northwest Fire Centre, Brad Martin at Bradley.Martin@gov.bc.ca (cell 250-877-2553).

Category three open fires any fire larger than 2-metres high by 3-metres wide, three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, one or more burning windrows, or stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

