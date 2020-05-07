EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the land title memorandum between Wet’suweten, B.C. and Canada

Black Press has obtained a copy of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Canada, B.C. and the Wet’suwet’en regarding Indigenous rights and title.
The agreement was reached Feb. 29 following several days of discussions in Smithers.
The MOU commits the parties to negotiations through an agreed-upon unnamed mediator. It asserts exclusive, in some cases and in other cases shared jurisdiction over lands will be transferred to the Wet’suwet’en over time.
Canada and B.C. will pay for the process.
Last week, in a joint statement, the three parties committed to signing the MOU on May 14, which prompted opposition from the elected councils of the five Wet’suwet’en reserves and four hereditary chiefs from the Skin Tyee First Nation (Francois Lake). The elected chiefs called for the joint statement to be withdrawn.
“This MOU consultation process has lacked any semblance of credibility,” a statement from the elected chiefs states.
“The federal government, the provincial government and the hereditary chiefs have completely ignored many clan members and elected chiefs. These discussions have not included openness and respect for all parties.”
The nine other hereditary chiefs responded with an invitation for further discussions.
“We would like to continue building on the good work that took place in February 2020 with the community-based dialogue sessions that occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic and public health crisis,” the letter states, referencing clan meetings across the territory, sessions in Prince George and Vancouver and more recent virtual meetings.
In an emailed statement to The Interior News, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser said he could not speak to the issue, but would be following up.
“Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs committed to bringing the proposal to all Wet’suwet’en clan members for discussion and endorsement, including elected leaders,” he said. “They would be best placed to speak to the Wet’suwet’en ratification process. I am aware of concerns raised by the elected Wet’suwet’en Chiefs and I will be reaching out to them to discuss this further.”
Below is the complete text of the MOU:
Memorandum of Understanding
Between
Canada, British Columbia and Wet’suwet’en
Immediate
a) Canada and BC recognize that Wet’suwet’en rights and title are held by
Wet’suwet’en houses under their system of governance.
b) Canada and BC recognize Wet’suwet’en aboriginal rights and throughout the
Yintah
C) Canada and BC recognize Wet’suwet’en commit to the negotiations described
below (commencing immediately)
d) BC commits to engage in those negotiations consistent with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act
e) Canada and BC will provide the necessary resources to Wet’suwet’en for these negotiations
f) The parties agree these negotiations are to be intensively mediated by an agreed upon mediator.
Agreement to be Negotiated Over the Next three months
a) Legal recognition that the Wet’suwet’en Houses are the indigenous governing
body holding the Wet’suwet’en aboriginal rights and title in accordance with our
Innc Nuaden
b) Legal recognition of Wet’suwet’en title as a legal interest in land by Canada and
BC
i) There will be no impact on existing rights and interests pertaining to land until
jurisdiction is transferred to the Wet’suwet’en
ii) Jurisdiction that flows from Wet’suwet’en aboriginal rights and title will be
transferred to Wet’suwet’en over time based on an agreed upon timetable (with
the objective for transition within of some areas within 6 months and a schedule
for the remaining areas of jurisdiction thereafter)
iii) In some cases the jurisdiction that is transferred to the Wet’suwet’en will be
exclusive and in some cases it will be shared with Canada or BC
c) the area of jurisdiction that will need to be addressed include the following
(without limitation)
i) Child and family wellness (5month timeline)
ii) Water (6month timeline)
iii) Wet’suwet’en Nation Reunification Strategy (6month timeline)
iv) Fish
v) Land use Planning
vi) Lands and Resources
vii) Revenue Sharing, Fair and Just Compensation and Economic Component
of Aboriginal Title
viii) Informed decision making
ix) Such other areas as the Wet’suwet’en propose
d) Title will be implemented and jurisdiction (exclusive or shared) will be transferred
once specifics on how aboriginal and crown titles interface have been addressed – this
includes the following
I. transparency, accountability, and administrative fairness mechanisms including
clear process and remedies to address grievances of any person, pertaining to
all areas of shared and exclusive jurisdiction
II. clarity on the Wet’suwet’en governance structures, systems, and laws that will
be ratified by the Wet’suwet’en and will be used to implement their title to the
extended required to understand the interface between the Crown and the
Wet’suwet’en jurisdiction.
e) This agreement is to ratified by Canada, BC and the Wet’suwet’en under their
respective systems of governance.
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on