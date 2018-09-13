Evacuation orders rescinded entirely south of Burns Lake

More residents south of Burns Lake are now able to return home after being evacuated for several weeks due to the region’s wildfires.
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded entirely the evacuation orders issued for the Nadina Lake, Verdun Mountain, Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake fires.
However, area restriction orders are currently in place for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake, Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires. These orders apply to all members of the public – including anyone hunting during open season.
Evacuation alerts also remains in place from the intersection of Hewitt Road and Eakin Settlement Road, to west of Ootsanee Lake, and south Takysie Lake and Uncha Lake to Cheslatta River and Cheslatta Lake; and from West Francois Forest Service Road to Bickle Road West, and south from Tatalrose Road to the north shore of Ootsa Lake.
