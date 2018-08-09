Evacuation orders expanded for Verdun and Island Lake fires

B.C. Wildfire Service bracing for challenging weather conditions tomorrow

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the evacuation order for the Verdun Mountain Fire.

The expanded evacuation order is in effect from the Tatalaska Forest Service Road (FSR) south to Eakin Settlement Road; and Keefes Landing Road to the eastern boundary of Lot 897, including Takysie Pit Road and Takysie Recreation Site.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for Tatalrose Road south to Ootsa Lake, and west of Tatalrose Lake to the eastern end of Takysie Lake.

The Verdun Mountain Fire, located 17 km southwest of Grassy Plains, is now estimated at 700 hectares.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, yesterday the fire saw “extremely vigorous surface fire and active crown fire (rank five) that challenged containment efforts,” taking a run toward the north.

Structures in the area will be assessed this morning by Sprinkler Protection Specialists.

The RDBN has also issued an expanded evacuation alert for the Island Lake Fire, located south of Francois Lake. This fire has consumed 7,500 hectares since it was discovered Aug. 1.

The evacuation order is in effect for Binto Wo FSR to 400 metres east of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR. South of Francois Lake to above the Binta Main FSR including Francois Lake Provincial Park. Including two islands located on the east end of Francois Lake, Lots 2714 and 2713.

Kevin Skrepnek, chief fire information officer for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said firefighters are bracing for a “dramatic shift” in weather tomorrow.

“Temperatures are going to drop, but with that system coming through it will bring increased winds and thunderstorm activity,” he said. “We’re keeping a close eye on that weather activity for Friday, but we are bracing for it to be a challenging day.”

