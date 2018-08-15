Evacuation order rescinded for Gilmore Lake Fire

The evacuation order for the Gilmore Lake Fire, which is burning approximately eight km southwest of Topley, has been rescinded. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako image)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has rescinded the evacuation order issued Aug. 7 for the Gilmore Lake Fire, which is burning approximately eight km southwest of Topley.

The evacuation order rescinded includes Sunset Lake, south to Lot 7933, east to Lot 6706, north to Lot 3338 and Lot 3341.

The area that remains under an evacuation alert includes the eastern end of Gilmore Lake to the western end of Sunset Lake; north and east to the rail line including Strimbold Road and south to Lots 3331, 3332 and 3333.

The Gilmore Wildfire is currently 100 per cent contained. The fire’s status is expected to change from ‘active’ to ‘being held’ this week.

The British Columbia government has declared a provincial state of emergency to support the provincewide response to the ongoing wildfire situation.

For the most up-to-date information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/.

