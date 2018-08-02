An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) for the east end of Nadina Lake including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel and Nadina Lake Recreation Site. (RDBN image)

Evacuation order issued south of Burns Lake

All residents in the area must leave immeditely

An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) for the east end of Nadina Lake including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel and Nadina Lake Recreation Site.

All residents in the evuaction order area must leave the area immediately.

READ MORE: Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts issued south of Burns Lake

The RDBN advises residents to:

– Close all windows and doors;

– Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;

– Close gates (latch) but do not lock;

– Gather your family; take a neighbour or someone who needs help;

– Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available;

– Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Accordign to the RDBN, Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

Any questions in regard to Emergency Social Services should be directed to the RDBN at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663- 3456.

 

