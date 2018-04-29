Evacuation order issued for Nazko Valley homes due to flooding

46 house points are under evacuation

An evacuation order has been issued for 46 house points in the Nazko Valley, about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel, due to a risk of immediate flooding.

The order follows a local state of emergency for Electoral Area I issued by the Cariboo Regional District.

Anyone within the evacuation order site must leave right immediately.

Police will be going door to door to ensure that everyone evacuates safely.

The evacuation route is south via Nazko Road to Quesnel. The province has confirmed the Nazko bridge is passable and open to single lane traffic.

All evacuees must register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the reception centre in the Quesnel Recreation Centre at 500 North Star Road once they arrive.

