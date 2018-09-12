Evacuation order for Island Lake Fire rescinded

An area restriction order remains in place

The evacuation orders for the Island Lake Fire and the Cheslatta Lake Fire have been entirely rescinded.

An area restriction order remains in place for the Island Lake Fire.

READ MORE: Area restriction order in place for Island Lake Fire

This Island Lake Fire, located south of Francois Lake, is now classified as “being held,” which means that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecast conditions.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, crews continue focusing on mop-up in the Anzus Lake, Borel Lake, Binta Lake areas and by Island Lake. Crews are also following guard construction from Francois Lake working south and securing the containment lines. Danger tree specialists and fallers are working along the entire east edge of the fire.

For more information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs
Next story
Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Island Lake Fire rescinded

An area restriction order remains in place

Open burning prohibitions rescinded in northwest B.C.

Category two and category three open burning now allowed

Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires 40 per cent contained

Island Lake Fire not expected to grow further

Early season cold snap beginning today in Houston: Environment Canada

Temperatures could drop 10 C below normal over the next few days

Hunting regulations may be considered south of Burns Lake: province

Current area restriction orders apply to anyone hunting during open season

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Most Read