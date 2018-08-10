Evacuation order expanded for Torkelsen Lake Fire

This fire is located approximately 24 km south of Fort Babine

The expanded evacuation order is in effect for the area east of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road (FSR) along the shore of Babine Lake, north of Smithers Landing and Fort Babine reserve lands TSAK 9. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako image)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) issued an expanded evacuation order for the Torkelsen Lake Fire this morning.

The expanded evacuation order is in effect for the area east of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road (FSR) along the shore of Babine Lake, north of Smithers Landing and Fort Babine reserve lands TSAK 9.

The Torkelsen Lake Fire, located approximately 24 km south of Fort Babine, is now estimated at 500 hectares and remains zero per cent contained.

There were gusty winds reported at this fire yesterday, leading to an increase in wildfire activity.

No structures have been affected at this time. Currently the Nilkitkwa FSR and access to Fort Babine have not been impacted by the fire. Firefighting resources may be seen on the road near the 18 km marker.

Structural protection units have been deployed in the 5 Mile cabin area. No structures have been affected at this time.

The fire was caused by lightening.

What you should do while this order is in effect:

– You must leave the area immediately;

– If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456;

– Close all windows and doors;

– Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;

– Close gates (latch) but do not lock;

– Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help;

– Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Evacuees are asked to:

– Register at the Reception Centre in Fraser Lake or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-699-6257; or

– Visit the Reception Centre in Fraser Lake at the Fraser Lake Municipal Office at 210 Carrier Crescent or contact the Reception Centre at 250-699-6257;

– After hours in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

If you require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

@flavio_nienow

flavionienow@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.